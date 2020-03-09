Live Now
Governor Cuomo makes an announcement

Super Worm Moon crests Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

On March 9, we will enjoy a view of the first of three straight supermoons of the year. The full moon Monday night will be the second closet supermoon of 2020.

The other two supermoons will occur on April 8 and May 7.

The distance from the moon to Earth according to earthsky.org are as follows:

March 9: 22,081 miles

April 8: 221, 851 miles

May 7: 224,429 miles

The moon on March 9 will appear 14 percent larger and 12 percent brighter than usual. It will crest at 1:48 pm EDT.

The modern definition of a supermoon is a full or new moon coming within 90 percent of its closet position relative to Earth during the year.

March’s full moon is called the “Worm Moon” because the ground begins to thaw and the earthworms reappear, according to folklore.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Almanac

Almanac

Ski Report

Ski Report

Wind Chill

Wind Chill

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

New York State Seasonal Snow

New York State Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

CNY Seasonal Snow

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected