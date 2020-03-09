Super Worm Moon crests Monday

On March 9, we will enjoy a view of the first of three straight supermoons of the year. The full moon Monday night will be the second closet supermoon of 2020.

The other two supermoons will occur on April 8 and May 7.

The distance from the moon to Earth according to earthsky.org are as follows:

March 9: 22,081 miles

April 8: 221, 851 miles

May 7: 224,429 miles

The moon on March 9 will appear 14 percent larger and 12 percent brighter than usual. It will crest at 1:48 pm EDT.

The modern definition of a supermoon is a full or new moon coming within 90 percent of its closet position relative to Earth during the year.

March’s full moon is called the “Worm Moon” because the ground begins to thaw and the earthworms reappear, according to folklore.