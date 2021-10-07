Superintendent addresses fights at Henninger High School

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Within the last month, Henninger High School has had its share of challenges.

Wednesday added to the list.

“We had three altercations in the buildings,” Superintendent Jaime Alicea explained. “There were two fighting in the auditorium and another one in the hallway. The staff responded immediately, we identified all the kids that were involved.”

Alicea said those students involved will have a hearing. He said their behavior will not be tolerated. He explained what the district is doing to address the problems.

“We have increased the number of support staff in the building. We’re working also with other community agencies to continue to provide social and emotional support. We added another dean of students, two more security guards, added a social worker so we can provide support,” Alicea said.

What’s happening at Henninger isn’t unique to just this school. Alicea said while there have been incidents at others schools in Syracuse, it goes beyond the city and is happening at other districts as well.

“It’s national. We have had students that have not been in the traditional school for a year and a half,” Alicea added, “I don’t want them to use that as an excuse. I want to work together with them. I want to work with the parents.I want to work with the staff.”

He said it’s going to take the entire community to come together in order to see improvements.

We reached out to Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh for comment:

“Yesterday’s disturbance is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. I’ve been in regular touch with Superintendent Alicea and Chief Buckner since the start of the school year, and we are actively working to ensure our students and staff are safe at school. The overwhelming majority of our young people are glad to be back in school and focused on learning. A small number of students are creating disruptions, and those behaviors will continue to be addressed through discipline. I’m also pleased to see the District has increased support to students and families as they adjust to the return to school this year. We need both approaches.”

There was police activity outside Henninger,Thursday. Police responded to an issue in the community and asked the district to keep students in the building while they investigated it.