Superintendent in Oswego County gives birthday shoutouts from a distance

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With a need to social distance and restaurants closed, there are only so many ways to celebrate a birthday.

A superintendent in Oswego County came up with a creative way to do.

Central Square’s Tom Colabufo said he will give birthday shoutouts to any student in his district who wants one!

He will drive by your home and say Happy Birthday from a distance.

If you would like a video, just reach out to Colabufo’s office.