Superintendents taking up Onondaga County Exec. on offer to test teachers

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several school superintendents met with Onondaga County’s deputy county executive Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the County Executive offered them the ability to test teachers and some students.

On his briefing Monday, County Executive Ryan McMahon said he emailed the county’s school superintendents in the hopes all teachers and some high school students will be tested for coronavirus before school begins.

Dr. Mark Potter, of Liverpool, was one of the superintendents interested in the county’s offer.

Less than an hour after his meeting, Potter tells NewsChannel 9, “Assuming we are opening on time, our staff and our students who are going into the buildings would go with some confidence.”

His idea situation is to have the county bring a mobile testing unit to one of his school parking lots and then put a call out to teachers and parents that testing is available.

Potter says he hasn’t had the chance to guage the interest level, but he doesn’t feel like he can force someone who appears healthy, employee or student, to take a proactive test.

The superintendent says the county seems to be surveying districts’ interest level before determining if there’s enough testing capacity available or if more has to be requested.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been discussing a focus on this kind of testing before schools reopen, despite the Department of Education’s guidance advising schools not to conduct testing.

