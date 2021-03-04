Supervisor at Madison Ambulance charged with fraud and grand larceny

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A paramedic supervisor for Madison Ambulance is accused of falsifying his time sheets in order to get paid for hours he never actually worked.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s office Brian Rhodes, 45, of Madison, N.Y faces charges of falsifying business records in the first degree, offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree, and grand larceny in the 3rd degree.

Rhodes was arrested Tuesday following a year-long investigation.

He’s due back in court April 5.

