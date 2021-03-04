Supervisor of Madison Ambulance arrested on fraud, grand larceny charges

MADISON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Madison Ambulance paramedic supervisor has been arrested on fraud and grand larceny charges.

Brian Rhodes, 45, of Madison, has been charged with falsifying business records, grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct. It is alleged that Rhodes submitted false information on timesheets that said he worked when he didn’t. He was then compensated for those falsely claimed hours.

Rhodes was arraigned in Madison Town Court and will be back in court in April to face the charges.

