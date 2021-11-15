Supply chain issues causing higher prices for Syracuse Rescue Mission, in-person dining back for Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Rescue Mission serves three meals a day to those in need every day. While issues with the supply chain have caused challenges, it hasn’t stopped their work.

“Fortunately at the Rescue Mission we haven’t been impacted by that as far as shortages,” said Chief Development Officer Kelly Saukas. “So, we are still able to get all the items we need, we just see with some of them we’re paying a higher price to get them.”

Saukas, also credits the staff for making sure they have what they need.

“Our food service staff has done a great job of ordering everything ahead of time that they needed,” Saukas explained, “Making sure they’re stocked up so it hasn’t been an issue.”

The community also helped by stepping up with donations throughout the pandemic. While they serve meals every day, one of their biggest undertakings is the Thanksgiving meal. After a year off, this year, with COVID protocols and social distancing in place, they’ll have in-person dining on Thanksgiving.

“We’re looking to serve 2,000 meals,” Saukas added, “We’re going to be doing home delivery as well as we’re going to be doing a service here in the food center. So, we’re just looking forward to getting people in here, giving them a delicious meal, and getting some smiles that day.”

The Rescue Mission has enough volunteers on Thanksgiving day, but you can still help the Rescue Mission out by signing up to volunteer on other days or making a donation. For more info visit: https://rescuemissionalliance.org