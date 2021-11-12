Supply chain issues impacting what food pantries have in stock

PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Erin’s Angels is a pantry set up inside the Phoenix School District.

“I started Erin’s Angels about four years ago because I had worked in the school district and saw the need that was there for kids to have food on the weekends,” said Sheila Dion who is the founder of Erin’s Angels.

The pantry honors 11-year-old Erin Maxwell, a former student who was often left without food before she was killed by her step-brother. The pantry provides elementary and middle school students food they can eat over the weekend.

“We put them in little plastic bags and the teachers put them in the kids backpacks when they’re out at gym or art or whatever,” Dion explains.

A staple is small boxes of cereal. The pantry partners with the food bank, but for a number of reasons they’re harder to come by. “Because of labor shortages and transportation issues, there’s a supply problem,” Dion added.

Not only that, the cereal costs more. “We used to get a case like this for around $25 to $30. Now it’s $60,” Dion explained.

Dion tries to find substitutions to ensure children are fed.

“For breakfast we can certainly send home maybe some granola bars or packs of oatmeal,” Dion said.

Here’s what she said could help. “I’m hoping there’s a store manager somewhere in the area that can help me get pallettes of these boxes of cereal or help me order them and have them shipped somehow,” Dion said.

If you’re able to help any way, Sheila Dion and Erin’s Angels would be grateful.

You can also help by donating small boxes of cereal. The group says monetary donations also help them buy more items in bulk.

You can learn more about Erin’s Angels on their website: https://erinsangels.com

Contact Erin’s Angels:

sheila@erinsangels.com or (315) 399-6602

Erin’s Angels of CNY, Inc.

PO Box 443

Phoenix, NY 13135