Support And Bank Local With Seneca Savings

Supporting local with community focus has been backbone of Seneca Savings for nearly 90 years.

Senior Vice President of Retail Banking Laurie Ucher says strong partnership with the community is vital to bank local.

Now more than ever it is important and they are working with local decision makers and leadership to offer response, convenience and support. Ucher says, Seneca Savings has processed over 250 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to aid small businesses during COVID-19 to help them secure stimulus loans.

Seneca Savings has four full-service offices located in Baldwinsville, Liverpool, North Syracuse and Bridgeport. You can also visit them online at SenecaSavings.com or call them at (315) 638-0233.