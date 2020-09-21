Support And Celebrate Local On ‘Onondaga Grown Day’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Onondaga Family Court Judge and acting Supreme Court Justice Michael Hanuszczak has resigned after being charged with inappropriate behavior toward two female court staff.

In a statement released Monday by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Hanuszczak is accused of uninvited, unwelcome kissing, and otherwise inappropriate behavior. He resigned and agreed not to seek or accept judicial office in the future.