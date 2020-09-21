Support And Celebrate Local On ‘Onondaga Grown Day’

With over 600 farms, Onondaga County is home to a thriving agricultural community.
This year has been difficult for many that are struggling amid COVID-19. County Executive Ryan McMahon has declared Saturday September 19th as ‘Onondaga Grown Day’. The public is encouraged to support and buy local this weekend and help the many agricultural businesses in the county.
Click here to learn more about ‘Buy Local. Buy Onondaga Grown.’
