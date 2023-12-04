SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly all the Syracuse City Ballet dancers were fired earlier this month after going on strike for unsafe working conditions.

Now, the dancers are taking matters into their own hands, by planning a program of holiday scenes at the Palace Theatre to thank the community for their support.

Five out of the company’s eight dancers were fired and another was placed on administrative leave. Since the firings, people and organizations have been showing their support for the dancers.

A non-profit organization has stepped forward to help raise funds for the dancers for studio space, training and to eventually perform for the Syracuse community, according to a press release from the dancers.

Their GoFundMe, Justice for Dancers, has raised over $10,000 and an anonymous donor has pledged to donate $25,000 if the dancers reach their goal of raising $20,000 by Christmas Eve, the press release said.

The dancers also said they were “devastated” to not be performing the Nutcracker for the first time in years but continue to meet daily to train. They also hope to serve as a model for small regional organizations hoping to institute change for more equitable and artist-centered operations.

After capturing the nation’s attention and igniting an industry-wide conversation about the rights of dancers within their companies, the six professional dancers fired will take to the stage of The Palace Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Their holiday program includes scenes from The Nutcracker as well as works set to holiday favorites like Carol of the Bells, and It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.

They will be joined on stage by guests that include local young artists, as well as professional performers like up-and-coming Broadway star Erica Lee Cianciulli, who is coming in from NYC fresh off the national Broadway tour of Cats to perform as guest vocalist. All tickets include an invitation to a post-performance reception.

Tickets can be purchased here.

If you are a community member that receives SNAP, Child Care Subsidy, or WIC, to request no-fee tickets, or to purchase a ticket for a community member in need, please email rightsfordancers@gmail.com.

A statement from the dancers to the community can be seen below: