Support grows for North Pole Ice Cream stand in Chittenango

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are brighter days ahead for the North Pole Ice Cream stand in Chittenango.

This comes after a woman recently berated two young employees who told her to wear a mask in order to be served.

On Thursday, Chittenango fifth graders made signs in support of the North Pole.

A teaching moment to show the students the importance of self-control while also supporting those in our community.

“That is always what a story can do,” said Ralph Singh with Wisdom Thinkers Network. “We can change the dominant narrative from conflict to peace once we understand there are ways we can share each other’s stories and live together in community.”

Singh hopes the kids carry these lessons with them for the rest of their lives.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul stopped by this week to lend her support to the ice cream stand.