Support the Downtown YMCA This Holiday Season

The YMCA of Central New York has been able to continue its mission to provide critical housing for men and seniors at their downtown location amid COVID-19, but with the holidays in full swing they need the communities continued support.

The YMCA is accepting donations to support their residents during the holiday season. This year, the generous quilt donations by the Towpath Quilt Guild has afforded residents with a new warm quilt.

Members can support them through the organization’s mitten tree drive and the community can also donate items directly to the Downtown YMCA.

To learn more about the different ways that you can help visit, YCNY.org.