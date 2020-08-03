Supporters of President Trump host flotilla on Oneida Lake

ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supporters of President Donald Trump took advantage of the nice weather to host a flotilla on Oneida Lake on Sunday.
NewsChannel 9 was sent pictures from Brewerton.
According to posts on Facebook, more than 100 people gathered on the water. Organizers asked those taking part to obey social distancing guidelines.
