Supporters of President Trump host flotilla on Oneida Lake

ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Supporters of President Donald Trump took advantage of the nice weather to host a flotilla on Oneida Lake on Sunday. 

NewsChannel 9 was sent pictures from Brewerton. 

According to posts on Facebook, more than 100 people gathered on the water. Organizers asked those taking part to obey social distancing guidelines.

