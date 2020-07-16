Supporters rally at Columbus statue in downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A crowd gathered and surrounded the statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Circle in downtown Syracuse on Thursday morning.
The event was organized by the Columbus Monument Corporation and featured speakers including former state senator John DeFrancisco, former Onondaga County Executive Nick Pirro, and the grandson of one of the families involved in erecting the statue 96 years ago.
Organizers say the statue was placed there with the involvement of the Onondaga Nation in 1934.
In recent weeks, activists around the country have called for the removal of statues honoring Columbus along with those honoring heroes of the Confederacy.
Columbus is viewed negatively by many Native Americans because of his mistreatment of indigenous people and his rapid colonization of the Americas.
Here in Syracuse, Mayor Ben Walsh has appointed a 23 member advisory group to “make recommendations to Mayor Walsh regarding the creation of an all-season, education and
learning site at the downtown park space that has been home to a statue of Christopher Columbus since 1934. The group’s charge will include recommendations on the presence of the monument in the Circle, ” the mayor’s news release said.
