Supporting local animal organizations

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven Central New York animal organizations are getting a boost.
The Staffworks “Save a Life” campaign is matching donations starting on Giving Tuesday through the end of the year, making your donations reach farther to help animals in need and the staff who work hard to care for them.
“As a community, we need to come together and support our canine citizens because if you don’t have a humane environment in your community, you really don’t have a healthy community,” said Anita Vitullo, Founder and President of Staffworks Incorporated.
Below is a list of organizations:
- Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse
- CNY Cat Coalition
- CNYSPCA
- Helping Hounds Dog Rescue
- HumaneCNY
- Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter
- Spay and Neuter Syracuse
