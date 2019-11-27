Supporting local animal organizations

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seven Central New York animal organizations are getting a boost.

The Staffworks “Save a Life” campaign is matching donations starting on Giving Tuesday through the end of the year, making your donations reach farther to help animals in need and the staff who work hard to care for them.

“As a community, we need to come together and support our canine citizens because if you don’t have a humane environment in your community, you really don’t have a healthy community,” said Anita Vitullo, Founder and President of Staffworks Incorporated.

Below is a list of organizations:

Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse

CNY Cat Coalition

CNYSPCA

Helping Hounds Dog Rescue

HumaneCNY

Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter

Spay and Neuter Syracuse

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9