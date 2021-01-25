Supreme Court declines to hear Sheldon Silver’s appeal of bribery conviction

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver.

Silver is serving a six and a half year prison sentence after being convicted in a federal bribery probe. Silver, once considered one of the most powerful men in the state was convicted of taking money from real estate developer in exchange for taking official actions that benefited the developers.

Earlier this month there had been speculation that Silver, a Democrat, would get a pardon from then President Donald Trump. That pardon didn’t materialize.

