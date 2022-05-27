SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Supreme Court judge signed an order enforcing security requirements at Skyline Apartments on Friday. The security requirements were imposed by the City of Syracuse from a previous temporary court order on May 10 in an effort to improve the building’s security.

The temporary court order was first scheduled to be revisited on May 27, but the Supreme Court Judge has extended the order until June 2023.

The security improvements the judge ordered include certified guards in the building at all times and installing security cameras in the stairwells and the building’s back door by August 1. There must also be quarterly tenant meetings held to address resident concerns.

Concerns about security at Skyline Apartments are nothing new. In June 2021, three tenants filed a class action lawsuit against the building and its owners for their alleged “pattern of exploitation” of low-income tenants. Most notably, a 93-year-old woman, Connie Tuori, was found dead after she was tortured by a 23-year-old.

Syracuse Mayor Walsh says, “The urgent action we took is helping to achieve our goal of ensuring Skyline residents have a safe place to live. We now have the weight of the Court behind us going forward to ensure compliance with the provisions of the stipulation, including security requirements.”

In the stipulation, the court says that Green National has confirmed its plans to sell the apartment complex and any new owner will need to comply with the court ordered security requirements.