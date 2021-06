MISSOURI, U.S. (WSYR-TV) — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a $2 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson.

Nearly two dozen women filed suit, claiming they developed ovarian cancer from the company’s talc products. Johnson & Johnson argued it wasn’t treated fairly in the trial which involved 22 cancer sufferers.

A Missouri jury initially awarded the women almost $5 billion, but a state appeals court lowered the amount. The high court did not say why it rejected J&J’s appeal.