Surprise for Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department member of 60 years

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former member of the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department got some special recognition Monday night.

Charlie Major served with the outfit from October of 1959 before stepping down in October of last year.

On Monday, the fire department turned up at his house, along with family and friends, to recognize Major with a plaque and a new fire coat. 

Thanks for your service!!

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected