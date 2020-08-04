Surprise for Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department member of 60 years

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A former member of the Skaneateles Volunteer Fire Department got some special recognition Monday night.

Charlie Major served with the outfit from October of 1959 before stepping down in October of last year.

On Monday, the fire department turned up at his house, along with family and friends, to recognize Major with a plaque and a new fire coat.

Thanks for your service!!