Live Now
Governor Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Surprise parade celebrates Manlius dancers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Holidays, graduations and all types of celebrations are forced to be held virtually or suspended all together due to the potential spread of COVID-19. However, one dance studio in Central New York was still able to give its seniors a special send off on Saturday.

Saturday was supposed to be the final recital for two senior dancers at The Dance Studio CNY, instead they got a surprise senior parade. 

The owner of the dance studio organized a 25 car parade in the snow to celebrate what the two seniors had accomplished over the last 15 years. The celebration ended with a socially distanced senior presentation at Tecumseh Elementary.

It may not be that special final moment on stage, but it’s certainly a special memory of its own kind. Congratulations! 

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected