Surprise parade celebrates Manlius dancers

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Holidays, graduations and all types of celebrations are forced to be held virtually or suspended all together due to the potential spread of COVID-19. However, one dance studio in Central New York was still able to give its seniors a special send off on Saturday.

Saturday was supposed to be the final recital for two senior dancers at The Dance Studio CNY, instead they got a surprise senior parade.

The owner of the dance studio organized a 25 car parade in the snow to celebrate what the two seniors had accomplished over the last 15 years. The celebration ended with a socially distanced senior presentation at Tecumseh Elementary.

It may not be that special final moment on stage, but it’s certainly a special memory of its own kind. Congratulations!

