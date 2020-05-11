Survivors of abuse share powerful truths in the 2020 Clothesline Project

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Clothesline Project is usually displayed inside Destiny USA but this year, with the pandemic, Vera House went digital with it.
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, some of these will leave you speechless.
“Just looking at one of those tees can be very impactful and that can resonate with you like ‘oh my god I felt that because that was me,'” said Anika Flagg. She calls herself not only a survivor but a warrior.
Flagg resonated with t-shirts other survivors submitted for past projects. So, joined survivors in this year’s theme Inside Out, sharing her truth and taking back her power.
“It is a way for sexual assault victims to stand in solidarity with one another without physically being represented,” said Angela Douglas, Associate Director for Vera House.
The t-shirts don’t have to have anyone’s name or face, but they can still represent the pain and hurt of their abuse and help survivors break the silence.
“It lets people see there are also other people hurting in different ways,” said Flagg.
It shows abuse preys on all genders and all ages. The gallery is a conversation starter and lets survivors know they’re not alone.
“It’s not about being weak, you know strong or weak it’s just, you trusted someone and they took advantage of that trust,” said Flagg.
“There are so many others who’ve had to walk that same path,” said Douglas. It’s a journey no one should have to take alone.
“One thing someone cannot take away from you, is your truth,” said Flagg. For her, revealing that truth is what’s helping her heal.
As we continue to stay home, if you’re isolated with an abuser, those at Vera House want you to know they’re here to help.
You can call the 24-hour support line at 315-468-3260.
If you can’t safely make a phone call, Vera House has an anonymous web chat service. Click the “chat with us” button on verahouse.org.
