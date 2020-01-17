SU’s female led basketball broadcast team breaking ground on ACC Network

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The broadcast of the Syracuse University Women’s Basketball game Thursday night on ACC Network Extra will feature a rare occurrence.

The broadcast team, both on-air and behind the scenes, will be entirely female led, something still uncommon in sports broadcasting.

Broadcast team for Syracuse women’s basketball vs. Georgia Tech

It happened organically when one of the broadcast leaders noticed a large number of women on the schedule for the Orange’s game against Georgia Tech in the Carrier Dome Thursday night.

It was noteworthy for many of the women on the team who tell NewsChannel 9 they remember when it wasn’t like this, and still it’s pretty rare.

Olivia Stomski ’01, is the coordinator for all pre-game, halftime and post-game shows for SU’s ACC Network team.

She says, “When I graduated in 2001 and walked into a production truck there were no women in that truck. That wasn’t that long ago. And I didn’t have any females to look up to and say that person looks like me and I can do it too.”

Stomski, who is also the Syracuse Newhouse Sports Media Director, says it is more common at SU than other places to find crews with a large number of females working the broadcasts.

She adds, “I strive to be the best producer I can be at the start of every game. Not the best female producer.”

ACC Network Game Producer at SU, Kristin Hennessey, says, “We’re not asking people to watch this game because there’s a bunch of women doing the broadcast, that’s not the point. The point is we have Beth Mowins and Isis Young calling the game and we have an incredible women’s basketball team.”

Mowins G’90, a true pioneer in the business, is considered one of the top play-by-play broadcasters working today. Her partner on the broadcast is up-and-coming talent Isis Young ’18, G’19, who is also a former basketball player for the ‘Cuse.

“We have a lot of students as well on our crew that are going to be doing this game so to give them this opportunity to say I worked on a game with Isis Young and Beth Mowins is going to be something they take with them into their professional career as a high point in their time here at Syracuse University,” Hennessey tells NewsChannel 9.

The studio hosts for the pre-game and halftime shows will be Syracuse University students Nicole Weaving ’20 and Jenna Fink ’21, with Michelle Knezovic G’20 as the feature reporter.

They also want people to know about the all female “front bench” in the control room, very rare in sports broadcasting. Those are technical and leadership positions like director and producer.

Hennessey will produce the game broadcast with a control room front bench that includes director Laura Bailey, technical director Ally Heath ‘20 and associate director Kara Hitt G’20, as well as technical positions including audio technician Summer Stubbmann ‘23, graphics operator Melissa Thorne, stage manager Samantha Rothman ’20, and statistician Alyssa Lyons G’20.

Hennessey says, “It is so important because it shows the next generation of women that this is attainable.”

Stomski adding, “I don’t want them to even think about it. That’s how excited I am about it. I want it to be normal.”

Stomski will coordinate the pregame and halftime show with producer Mackenzie Pearce ’21, director Maria Trivelpiece G’20, associate director Jenna Elique ’22, technical director Jillian O’Mitchell ’18, and engineer Roxanne Niezabytowski.

Syracuse is playing host to Georgia Tech on Thursday, January 16 with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

