SU’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority to quarantine after 2 members test positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Syracuse University is being forced to quarantine after two members of the sorority recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The two members who tested positive are now in isolation, according to a spokesperson from the University.
The spokesperson also said the other members of the chapter are being quarantined and contact tracing is underway.
According to SU’s COVID-19 dashboard, which as of Sunday, hadn’t been updated since Friday, there are only five active cases of COVID-19 among the campus community.
