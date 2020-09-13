SU’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority to quarantine after 2 members test positive for COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority at Syracuse University is being forced to quarantine after two members of the sorority recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The two members who tested positive are now in isolation, according to a spokesperson from the University.

The spokesperson also said the other members of the chapter are being quarantined and contact tracing is underway.

According to SU’s COVID-19 dashboard, which as of Sunday, hadn’t been updated since Friday, there are only five active cases of COVID-19 among the campus community.