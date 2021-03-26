SU’s NCAA run gives merchandise businesses a boost

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse men’s basketball team’s run in the NCAA tournament comes at an ideal time for some businesses, like the University Sports Shop at Destiny USA.

After nearly a 60% loss in business, the store is gaining some customers again as Sweet 16 specific items hit shelves.

Throughout the pandemic, the owner of the University Sports Shop had to cut half of his staff and close his location at Great Northern mall.

“It’s been a horrible year. COVID has taken a toll on our business. No spectators in the Dome really hurts us,” said owner Mike Theiss. “So, this is a shot in the arm if you will. Quite unexpected. Business has picked up quite a bit.”

The shop is just steps away from the carousel entrance at Destiny USA. Masks and social distancing are required inside the mall.