SU’s TV guru makes prediction as to who will be named “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time”

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University professor Bob Thompson claims he has the best job on the planet. He gets paid to do what the rest of us do for fun.

Thompson says, “I watch a lot of television. It’s hard to get excited about it anymore. I’m actually crossing off the days in my calendar until super Jeopardy! arrives.”

He doesn’t have to wait anymore. “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” begins at 8:00 Tuesday night on NewsChannel 9 and ABC stations across the country, different from Jeopardy!’s normal time and station.

Thompson says, like the Super Bowl, this is a rare moment in the modern television era when people will gather around the television at the same time, like the olden days.

The three most successful players in Jeopardy! history will go head-to-head-to-head.

Ken Jennings became a household name in 2003 and 2004 during his 74-game win streak.

Brad Rudder is lesser known because his wins were limited to five games under Jeopardy!’s old rules, but he has won more money than anyone else in the history of American game shows throughout his Jeopardy! tournament return appearances.

James Holzhauer is the most recent household name, putting Jennings’ Jeopardy! winning streak in jeopardy for the first time. His big bets and quick winnings earned him 32 wins, and the most amount of money won in a single game.

The tournament will run anywhere from three to seven nights.

Each stand-alone, hour-long broadcast contains two games of Jeopardy! The player that has the most money of those two games wins the night and wins one match point.

The first player to earn three match points wins the tournament.

While Thompson is willing to predict the winner, he warns he doesn’t have a good track record.

Thompson says, “I thought Frasier was going to be a failure as a spinoff from Cheers. Look how that turned out. I thought AfterMASH was going to be a huge hit as a spin off from MASH. Look how that turned out. So take my predictions with a mine of salt.”

“I’m going to predict Ken Jennings takes this,” Thompson said.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” airs Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 8:00pm on NewsChannel 9.

If more games are needed, the championship continues next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday if necessary.

