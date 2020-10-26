Susan B. Anthony grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As early voting kicked off this weekend in Monroe County, so too did a local election tradition.
The grave stone of suffragist Susan B. Anthony, located at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester, is already covered in “I voted” stickers, but they aren’t exactly on the monument itself.
New this year is a plastic shield covering the grave stone, to protect the maker from damage caused by hundreds of stickers put on it during election season.
Some voters were stopping by to pay their respects, and take a quick photo.
The women’s rights activist, who called Rochester home, was instrumental in fighting for women’s right to vote.
