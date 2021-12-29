Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Clay

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff’s deputies have charged a Syracuse man connected with an armed robbery that took place in Clay on Tuesday, December 28.

Around 11:30 p.m. on December 28, deputies responded to a reported robbery in the parking lot of an apartment complex off Galloway Drive. According to the report, a man wearing a ski mask displayed a handgun to 25 year old man unloading groceries and demanded that he surrender everything in his pockets. The thief took the man’s cell phone and other personal items, fleeing the scene in a gray colored sedan, according to deputies. The victim was uninjured during the encounter.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that the man was quickly tracked using GPS technology of the victim’s phone to an area of Oswego Road, around 3 miles away. A traffic stop was conducted after a deputy observed the suspect’s gray sedan and deputies report a weapon was found while the suspect was taken into custody. The victim’s belongings were also recovered from the vehicle.

The suspect was later identified as Artel Clarke, 34, of Syracuse, according to the report. He was charged with robbery in the 1st degree, criminal use of a firearm in the 1st degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree.

Clarke is currently being held in the Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned sometime the morning of December 29.