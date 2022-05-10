SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department have shared more details about a deadly shooting that happened in October, including a recent arrest.

Two men, 24-year-old Keisean Canery and 22-year-old Winston Brown, were shot on Oakwood Avenue on October 7, 2021. Both men later died from their wounds at Upstate University Hospital.

Police say that an investigation and extensive citywide canvass revealed that Winston Brown was the primary suspect in the murder of Kiesean Canery.

Police also share that 26-year-old Dewayne Brown was identified as the primary suspect of Winston Brown’s murder. Police did not state if the two men had any relation.

Dewanye Brown was taken into custody Monday after an car accident on Midland Avenue, police said Tuesday. He is receiving medical treatment and will be held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Police say that Brown has been charged with:

murder in the second degree

criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.