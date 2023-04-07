SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back on March 19, the Solvay Police Department went to 1441 Milton Avenue for a shots fired report in the road, outside of the building.

When police arrived, they found multiple shell casings at the intersection between Milton and Caroline Avenue.

No one was hit from the gunfire.

Today, April 7, 28-year-old New York State Parolee, Luis Cirino, of Syracuse, was charged in the shooting.

Cirino was charged with:

Criminal possesion of a weapon in the second degree

Criminal use of a firearm

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Cirino was out on parole for a previous gun charged that was related to an incident that happened in the city of Syracuse in 2015.

This is the second shots fired incident that has occurred at this location in 2023. However, the two incidents are not related to one another.