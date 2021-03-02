Suspect arrested in Baldwinsville bank robbery

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police arrested a suspect in last week’s robbery of the Fulton Savings Bank located on State Fair Boulevard in Baldwinsville.

Troopers say a man entered the bank February 23, handed the teller a note saying he had a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect fled with cash.

Police charged 31-year-old Travis Heppard of Baldwinsville with robbery in the first degree. Investigators recovered some of the cash taken in the robbery.

Police say physical evidence left at the scene helped lead to Heppard’s arrest which took place Monday in Binghamton.