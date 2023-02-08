SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in June of 2022, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on Midland Avenue that killed 22-year-old Remir Martin, who was shot multiple times in a vehicle and crashed into a tree.
Following, an investigation was immediately commenced by CID Detectives, and on February 7, 2023, the suspect, 20-year-old Dametrius Pettiford was arrested and taken into custody.
Homicide investigation timeline:
According to Syracuse Police.
June 24, 2022:
- Around 1:45 p.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 1400 block Midland Avenue for a shooting with injuries call
- Officers found a male victim
- He was unconscious in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree
- “Evident that Martin had been shot”, said SPD.
- Victim was identified as Remir Martin (22)
- He was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he later died
- A second victim, Radamaz Stackhouse, was also found with a gunshot wound to his leg
- His injury was non-life-threatening
June 24, 2022 – Present:
- An investigation by CID Detectives began
- Multiple people were interviewed
- Neighborhoods were canvassed
- Physical evidence was collected
- Search warrants were executed
February 7, 2023:
- Pettiford (20) was taken into custody at 181 W. Ostrander Avenue by Syracuse PD Homicide Detectives without incident
- He was taken to CID and charged with:
- Murder in the Second Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CID.