SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in June of 2022, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on Midland Avenue that killed 22-year-old Remir Martin, who was shot multiple times in a vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Following, an investigation was immediately commenced by CID Detectives, and on February 7, 2023, the suspect, 20-year-old Dametrius Pettiford was arrested and taken into custody.

Homicide investigation timeline:

According to Syracuse Police.

June 24, 2022:

Around 1:45 p.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 1400 block Midland Avenue for a shooting with injuries call

Officers found a male victim He was unconscious in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree “Evident that Martin had been shot”, said SPD.

Victim was identified as Remir Martin (22)

He was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he later died

A second victim, Radamaz Stackhouse, was also found with a gunshot wound to his leg His injury was non-life-threatening



June 24, 2022 – Present:

An investigation by CID Detectives began

Multiple people were interviewed

Neighborhoods were canvassed

Physical evidence was collected

Search warrants were executed

February 7, 2023:

Pettiford (20) was taken into custody at 181 W. Ostrander Avenue by Syracuse PD Homicide Detectives without incident

He was taken to CID and charged with: Murder in the Second Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree



This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CID.