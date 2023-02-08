SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in June of 2022, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting on Midland Avenue that killed 22-year-old Remir Martin, who was shot multiple times in a vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Following, an investigation was immediately commenced by CID Detectives, and on February 7, 2023, the suspect, 20-year-old Dametrius Pettiford was arrested and taken into custody.

Homicide investigation timeline:

According to Syracuse Police.

June 24, 2022:

  • Around 1:45 p.m. Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 1400 block Midland Avenue for a shooting with injuries call
  • Officers found a male victim
    • He was unconscious in a vehicle that had crashed into a tree
    • “Evident that Martin had been shot”, said SPD.
  • Victim was identified as Remir Martin (22)
  • He was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he later died
  • A second victim, Radamaz Stackhouse, was also found with a gunshot wound to his leg
    • His injury was non-life-threatening

June 24, 2022 – Present:

  • An investigation by CID Detectives began
  • Multiple people were interviewed
  • Neighborhoods were canvassed
  • Physical evidence was collected
  • Search warrants were executed

February 7, 2023:

  • Pettiford (20) was taken into custody at 181 W. Ostrander Avenue by Syracuse PD Homicide Detectives without incident
  • He was taken to CID and charged with:
    • Murder in the Second Degree
    • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CID.