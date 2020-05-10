Suspect charged, identified in Regional Transportation Center shooting; security guard recovering

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The man accused of shooting a security guard and one other person at the William J. Walsh Regional Transportation Center Sunday morning has been identified.

Andrew Booker, 31, of Wareham, Massachusetts has been charged with two counts of attempted murder in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick added that Booker was in possession of an illegal weapon.

The incident at the bus and train station, not far from the CNY Regional Market started around 2:00 a.m. after Booker allegedly pointed a gun at a passenger, who then tried to run away.

Booker tried to shoot the passenger, but the gun misfired Fitzpatrick said.

After checking the gun, Booker successfully fired a round, hitting them in the leg.

The passenger’s identity has not been released. They were treated at Upstate University Hospital.

A guard at the station responded to the gunshot and approached Booker, but was shot in the abdomen Fitzpatrick said. The guard, who has not been identified, was also taken to Upstate and is expected to be okay.

According to Fitzpatrick, shortly after the shooting, an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy fired in the direction of Booker who then surrendered without further incident.

Booker is scheduled to be arraigned virtually Sunday night in Onondaga County Court.

Fitzpatrick said his office plans to ask the judge that Booker be held without bail.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.