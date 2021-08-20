Suspect charged nearly 11 months after Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police have released a timeline for the Tyree Lawson homicide investigation.

On September 19, Syracuse Police responded to 351 Oakwood Avenue for a shooting with injuries call. When officers arrive they identified the victim as 31-year-old Tyree Lawson. Police said it was evident Lawson had been shot and he was transported to Upstate Hospital. Officials said he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Since September 19, 2020 an investigation by CID Detectives has taken place, interviewing numerous people and canvassing the neighborhood and city. Police say that in addition, several search warrants were executed and evidence recovered was processed and analyzed.

Police said as a result of the efforts, a suspect was identified as Mysean Griswold, 21.

On August 18, 2021 Griswold was taken into custody at NYS Parole, police said. He was later lodged in the Onondaga County Justice Center without incident.

Griswold was charged with one count of murder in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.