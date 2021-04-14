Suspect connected to the killing of 11-month-old baby girl due back in court on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chavez Ocasio, the man charged in connection to the shootings that resulted in the death of 11-month-old baby Dior Harris, is due back in court this Friday.

Ocasio appeared in court Tuesday morning, where he plead not guilty to multiple charges, including second-degree murder. Dior Harris was in the backseat of a car with her four- and eight-year-old cousins on Sunday evening, when all three were hit with gunfire from someone in a passing vehicle. 

The vehicle in question was registered to Ocasio, according to detective findings. The DA’s office says Ocasio was out on parole for separate charges when the shooting happened.

