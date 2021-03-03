Suspect faces two years in prison after admitting he deliberately dragged a dog behind his car

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Back in October of last year, Milton Lighthall was staying with a friend in the Verona area. During that time, his host’s dog, Lily, bit him.

To get even with the dog, Oneida County prosecutors say that on October 2, Lighthall took the dog from his host’s home, drove to Hill Road in Verona, tied the dog to his car’s bumper, and according to the guilty plea Lightall entered in Oneida County Court Wednesday, began “driving his car in a manner that allowed Lily to be dragged behind, thereby sustaining friction injuries to her paws and chest.”

The Oneida County District Attorney’s office says Lily’s owner noticed the dog was missing and began searching for her near his home. He also noticed that Lighthall had left around the time of Lily’s disappearance. He was alerted by a resident of Hill Road that Lily had shown up at a home there, severely injured.

Lily was taken to a veterinary hospital, and after assessing the seriousness of her injuries, and the sepsis that had set in, it was decided that the only humane thing to do was to euthanize the dog.

District Attorney Scott McNamara credits an intense investigation by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department for Lighthall’s arrest.

“I offer the continued condolences of my office to Lily’s owner and to the greater community of people who tirelessly advocate for the humane and ethical treatment of animals. I also commend the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office for their comprehensive and extremely professional investigative efforts. The defendant stands rightly convicted of this senseless and wanton crime. The gratuitous infliction of suffering upon a defenseless animal will never be tolerated, and because of this, the maximum sentence was the only outcome of the case that was acceptable to our office for such a cruel act.”

Lighthall is in jail without bail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 29. Two years in prison is the maximum penalty for aggravated cruelty to animals.