SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last night, December 13, two women were involved in a physical altercation that left both of them injured.

Around 10:33 p.m. last night, Syracuse Police found suspect 23-year-old Blair Seals and victim, 22-year-old Tanashia Jernigam, at 318 Otisco Street, Apartment 4.

According to SPD, Jernigan had significant swelling and bruising on her face caused by Seals.

During the altercation, Jernigan grabbed a kitchen knife in self defense, which was then taken away from her by Seals.

“Seals stated he then slipped and fell on the knife where he sustained a puncture wound to his left shoulder,” said SPD.

Seals has been arrested for Assault in the 3rd degree.