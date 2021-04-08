Suspect in 93-year-old’s murder at Syracuse apartments has bail set at $2 million

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Victoria Afet, the 23-year-old woman who is accused of murdering 93-year-old Connie Tuori at the Skyline Apartments on James Street in Syracuse, appeared in court Thursday.

She’s charged with first-degree murder and burglary charges. A judge set her bail at $2 million. That case against Afet is pending a grand jury to decide if there’s enough evidence to go to trial.

Afet was also being held on an unrelated assault charge. The judge remanded her with no bail.

She’s due back in court on April 19.