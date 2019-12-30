Suspect in Albany County bank robbery apprehended in DeWitt

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The suspect in an Albany County bank robbery was apprehended in the Town of DeWitt on Saturday.

Christopher M. Seamans, 41, of East Syracuse was arrested after the Town of DeWitt Police Department conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle Saturday afternoon.

DeWitt Police conducted surveillance at his home on James Street, and when Seamans left in his vehicle, the traffic stop was conducted where he was arrested.

The bank robbery occurred on Friday, December 27 at 4:36 p.m. at Pioneer Savings Bank in Albany, NY.

The suspect reportedly approached the teller and demanded money. The teller gave the suspect an amount of cash and the suspect ran away.

There was no weapon observed or displayed during the robbery, but the suspect kept a hand inside their jacket. No customers were in the bank at the time of the robbery and no one was injured.



It was later discovered the suspect arrived and left the bank in a gray or silver Mercedes Benz SUV.

Once the Colonie Police Department was able to positively identify the suspect as Seamans, they reached out to the Town of DeWitt Police Department for assistance.

Evidence from the bank robbery was recovered from Seamans’ residence and vehicle, but the cash has not been found.

Seamans was charged with 3rd Degree Robbery and Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree in the Colonie Justice Court.

