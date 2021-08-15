Suspect in critical condition after charging officers with a knife, Syracuse Police say

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A person is listed in critical condition after charging officers with a knife at Madison Towers on Sunday, Syracuse Police said.

Police were called to a reported stabbing where a victim advised officers his roommate had stabbed him, officials said. Police went to the sixth floor to look for the suspect and went inside the apartment.

According to Police Chief Kenton Buckner, “an individual came around the corner with a knife in a threatening way to the officers. At that point lethal and less lethal weapons were deployed against the individual with a knife charging officers.”

The suspect was taken to Upstate Hospital and listed in critical condition.

Officials said there were no injuries to officers and multiple officers arrived on scene.

Buckner said he is told the stabbed victim has sustained non-life threatening injuries.