LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday night in the town of Lysander.

Sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 9 an unidentified man entered a home in the 9400 block of Oswego Road with a weapon, demanding items from the people inside.

Prior to police arriving, the man fled the home and left the scene. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Aviation and K-9 units were out searching for the man, who still has not been taken into custody, according to authorities.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police.

No one inside the home was injured. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

