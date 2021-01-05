Suspect on the run after assaulting Chenango Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

PHARSALIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A suspect is on the run after assaulting a Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday night.
On Monday just before 8:30 p.m. in the Town of Pharsalia, a Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to take Seymour “Charlie” Shaver, 44, into custody for an active arrest warrant from a previous incident.
Shaver allegedly assaulted the Deputy during the arrest. The Deputy was transported to CMH and then to Upstate University Hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
There is now an arrest warrant for Shaver related to the assault on a police officer.
Shaver is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 607-334-2000.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Cortland Co. Sheriffs looking for help in tracking catalytic converter thieves
- ‘They keep finding votes:’ President Trump inaccurately alleges fraud in Central New York congressional race
- Petition calls to ban Gov. Cuomo from Bills playoff game
- WATCH: Governor Cuomo set to give COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m.
- Newsfeed Now: Senate at stake in Georgia runoff; NCAA says March Madness happening in Indiana
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App