Suspect on the run after assaulting Chenango Co. Sheriff’s Deputy

PHARSALIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A suspect is on the run after assaulting a Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday night.

On Monday just before 8:30 p.m. in the Town of Pharsalia, a Chenango County Sheriff’s Deputy was attempting to take Seymour “Charlie” Shaver, 44, into custody for an active arrest warrant from a previous incident.

Shaver allegedly assaulted the Deputy during the arrest. The Deputy was transported to CMH and then to Upstate University Hospital for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

There is now an arrest warrant for Shaver related to the assault on a police officer.

Shaver is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 607-334-2000.