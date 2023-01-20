SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to Alodi Apartments Lodi Street for a physical domestic complaint on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 5:31 p.m.

Once arrived, officers met with the female victim. They then learned that the suspect, 56-year-old Carlton Lewis of Syracuse, had committed crimes against the victim, and was presumably her domestic partner, according to SPD.

While trying to place Lewis under arrest, he began to fight with officers for several minutes.

“At one point Lewis grabbed one of the officer’s Electronic Control Weapon (Taser) and attempted to use it against them. Lewis was ultimately taken into custody without further incident,” said Sergeant Thomas Blake.

Lewis was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center and was charged with: