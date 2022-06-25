Syracuse, NY (WSYR-TV) Syracuse Police say a bouncer at Orbis Lounge in Syracuse was stabbed Friday night.

On Friday, around 11:40 P.M., Officers responded to the bar on East Genesee Street for a stabbing call.

When officers got there, they found the 24-year-old male Orbis employee who was stabbed in the midsection.

He was taken to Upstate Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The investigation revealed that the victim was a bouncer at the bar and was stabbed by a male suspect after denying him entry.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.​​​