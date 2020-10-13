Suspect taken into custody after stabbing 1 person at Thruway stop near Baldwinsville exit

(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police responded to a stabbing on the Thruway near Exit 39 in Baldwinsville on Monday night.

According to Trooper Jack Keller, two subjects who know each other got into a fight. This led to one person stabbing the other.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was detained.

There are no other details at this time.

