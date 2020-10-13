(WSYR-TV) — New York State Police responded to a stabbing on the Thruway near Exit 39 in Baldwinsville on Monday night.
According to Trooper Jack Keller, two subjects who know each other got into a fight. This led to one person stabbing the other.
The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries and the suspect was detained.
There are no other details at this time.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Iroquois Nationals push for sovereignty continues after invite to World Games
- Suspect taken into custody after stabbing 1 person at Thruway stop near Baldwinsville exit
- WATCH: A bit of rain overnight into Tuesday
- Biden has slight edge in Florida in NewsNation/Emerson College poll
- Syracuse man arrested after brief traffic pursuit with New York State Police
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App