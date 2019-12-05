Suspected gang member accused in Destiny USA shooting waives right to preliminary hearing, case goes to grand jury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A young man accused of shooting another man in the leg after a fight inside Destiny USA on Black Friday has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and the case will now be heard by a grand jury.

Kyree Truax, 21, is charged with assault, reckless endangerment and having an illegal gun and remains jailed at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Police tell NewsChannel 9 Truax was found after running away from Destiny USA and then crashing his car into a CENTRO bus, while driving a third person involved in the fight, who had been stabbed, to the hospital.

All three men directly involved in the fight, stabbing, and shooting incident at Destiny USA are known gang members in the City of Syracuse, according to Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick.

Police say that more arrests and charges might be possible as detectives review the security footage captured within the food court of the mall.

