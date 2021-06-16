Suspects involved in Rye Day, July 16 shootings in Syracuse due to appear in court Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two suspects charged surrounding the Rye Day shootings on Syracuse’s west side are scheduled to appear before a judge. Noreon Jackson and Quinell Stepney are both charged with murder. That Saturday night, rival gang members began shooting at each other within the crowd of hundreds.

Nine people were hit, including 17-year-old Chariel Osorio, who later died from his injuries.

Also due to appear in court tomorrow are two suspects charged after a north side shooting last summer involving an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Vaughn Sanders and Jonqual Thornton are charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The incident happened on July 16 last year in the area of Carbon Street and Commonwealth Avenue.

Police say the suspects fired multiple shots at the deputy who was able to return fire before the suspects got into an SUV and took off. The man who was shot was identified as Aaron Hudson. He later died from his injuries.