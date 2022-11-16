BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson was scheduled to appear in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, November 16, yet the date has been postponed.

According to Baldwinville Village Court, Thomson is now scheduled for December 14.

Thomson is currently on paid administrative leave after he was seen crowd-surfing during the homecoming football game and later arrested on school property for drunk driving at nearly twice the legal limit.

He then entered a not-guilty plea to his DWI charges after he appeared in court on Wednesday, October 26.

On Thursday, November 10, the Baldwinsville Board of Education held a special meeting where they voted 7 to 1 to bring disciplinary charges including misconduct, neglect of duty, unprofessionalism, and more against Thomson.

These charges will lead to a hearing and a date has not been announced yet.