BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Suspended Baldwinsville superintendent Jason Thomson entered a not-guilty plea to his DWI charges after he appeared in Baldwinsville Village Court on Wednesday, October 26.

Thomson was put on administrative paid leave after he was arrested for driving drunk twice the legal limit earlier this month leaving a high school football game.

His attorney says his license has been suspended for now.

Thomson’s next court appearance will be November 16 at Baldwinsville Village Court.