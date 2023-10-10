SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police officers were sent to the 100 block of Pond St. around 7:48 p.m. on Oct. 9, for a suspicious person with a weapon complaint.

At the scene, officers investigated the incident. However, while they were there, they witnessed a disturbance happen down the road at the intersection of Pond St. and Lilac St.

Map courtesy of Google Maps.

As officers approached the situation, they watched as a male fired a gun into the air. The suspect fled, leading officers on a chase, as the suspect ran into a home on the 700 block of North Alvord St.

Police set up a perimeter around the residence, and called in the SWAT team to the scene.

After some time, the residence was cleared and interviews were conducted, police say.

The suspect from both incidents has been identified as 19-year-old Andrew Richway, of Syracuse.

He has been accused of firing his gun off during the disturbance complaint that the officers were initially investigating, said Syracuse Police Department’s Lieutenant, Matt Malinowski.

Richway was arrested and charged with: